Senate Serjeant-at-arms ‘accidentally’ shoots self in confrontation with thugs





Police have launched an investigation into an incident in which the Chief serjeant-at-arms at the Senate shot himself in the thigh during a confrontation with suspected thugs in Thika town.

Joel Nkubitu, who is a licensed gun holder, has been admitted at a city hospital after he reportedly shot himself accidentally in the left thigh on Sunday night while stuck in a traffic jam in Thika town near Bidco area.

Nkubitu told police that he was in a traffic jam when two men on a motorcycle confronted him and snatched his mobile phone.

Following the confrontation, Nkubitu reportedly pulled out his gun swiftly and fired in the air and allegedly shot himself in the thigh in the process.

The incident surprised many considering the Serjent-at-arms is a well-trained officer charged with the security and safety of Members of Parliament and visitors to the establishment.

According to information on Parliament’s website “The Serjeant-at-Arms is in charge of the inner layer of security. The SAA ensures safety and security of Senators and staff within the allocated office accommodation. SAA are the primary custodians of all offensive weapons brought legally into the precincts and as specified in the Standing Orders. In providing access control management services, they process temporary entry passes to visitors and journalists to access the gallery.”