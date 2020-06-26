Senate committee clears Anne Waiguru of any wrongdoing – VIDEO

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has been found not guilty in her impeachment trial, ending a bid to remove her from office.

The senators concluded that the Kirinyaga County Assembly did not substantiate the claims against her.

MCAs impeached her on June 9 on account of gross violation of the Constitution and abuse of office.

The charges were canvassed on Tuesday and Wednesday during the trial conducted by the committee chaired by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.