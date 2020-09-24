Seminarian fined Sh200k for causing death of colleagues by dangerous driving

Stanislas Jobo when he was arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A catholic seminarian has been fined Sh200,000 for causing the death of his two colleagues by dangerous driving. In default, Stanislas Jobo will serve a two year jail term.

He pleaded guilty to charges of causing the death of 23-year-old nun Nancy Otieno and 27-year-old Bernard Omolo by dangerous driving on February 2, 2020 along Magadi Road in Langata sub county, Nairobi at around 3am.

The deceased persons died on the spot.

Jobo was accused of dangerously driving his car – a Probox, reg nummber KCM 395R – by failing to keep to his lane.

Jobo’s vehicle, which was headed to town from Rongai, collided head-on with a lorry coming from the opposite direction, killing his passengers near the Multi Media University.

The driver of the lorry, Cornelius Toroitich Suter, and his turn boy, Franklin Mwongera Mithika, both escaped unhurt.

In mitigation before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Boke of the Kibera Law Courts, Jobo said he is remorseful and has been meeting the bereaved families for reconciliation.

He said he also sustained serious injuries in the accident and has undergone three surgeries and has been in and out of hospital for physiotherapy and psychosocial care for which he has an appointment on October 6, 2020.