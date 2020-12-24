See you in court: Dorcas Mwende says she’s ready to face mother Jackline Nzilani

She states that there is no point of airing the family’s dirty linen in public, especially when it involves her mother. But Mwende still questions why her mother has been quiet for so long.

“Since the day I came out, why didn’t she come out to refute what I said? Is it now that she has come to her senses that I was lying? From 2015, she knew I had a change of mind. She would have then come out long ago to share her side of the story,” avers the second-last born.

When the guilt of wrongly framing her father by giving false evidence could no longer give her peace of mind, she says, she decided to confront the demons in 2015. That is when she headed to Kamiti Maximum Prison to confess everything to her father.

“If you wrong your parents, there is that feeling of guilt that makes you ask for forgiveness. The guilt in my heart made me take that step to start visiting my father. That was in 2015 and I confessed everything through the officer in charge in Kamiti Prison,” she adds.

She is confident in her truth, and is eager to enjoy the peace of mind that came with her confession. For this reason, she is looking forward to the court proceedings that she hopes will settle the matter once and for all.

“There is no way the truth will be overshadowed by lies. God is the truth and there is no way a truth will ever change to be a lie. You can hide the truth but it will eventually come out in the open,” she asserts.

Family split

The saga that began in 2008 now threatens to split the family even more with a daughter and her mother pitted against each other.

An April 18, 2011 medical report by the Medecins Sans Frontieres Clinic Blue House Recovery Centre, which was seen by the Nation, indicated that Ms Mwende had no physical injuries. Her genitalia and anus were normal although the vaginal opening was described as widened, red and discharging a foul-smelling whitish fluid. The hymen was also broken.

The report goes on to state that Mwende had said, during the consultation, that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her father between March and April 2011.