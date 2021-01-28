Join our Telegram Channel
Seductive #SilhoutteChallenge on TikTok that has gotten KOT drooling

By Chad Kitundu January 28th, 2021 1 min read

There is a new challenge on TikTok, the #silhouettechallenge or #SilhoutteChallenge that is already on 100 million streams on the now popular challenge media platform where everything goes.

In Kenya, the hashtag is trending on Twitter at number one and keeps buzzing with fresh videos being uploaded every minute by social media users from across the globe.

To those who have no idea what #silhouettechallenge is all about, it is the latest viral challenge which originated from TikTok that incorporates dance moves and body positivity.

The challenge features women showcasing their curvy silhouette’s while showing off sultry choreography with a Snapchat or TikTok filter of red light.

Most of those taking the challenge are women and are wilding with their raunchiest moves and some parental guidance is needed as they capture women showing off their curvy frames.

On this challenge, TikTokers are using a mash-up of Paul Anka’s song, “Put Your Head On My Shoulder”, a song that was released in 1959.

Check out some of the best #silhouttechallenge entries and please do not watch it in a public place!

While others made fun of the challenge in hilarious ways:

