Seductive #SilhoutteChallenge on TikTok that has gotten KOT drooling





There is a new challenge on TikTok, the #silhouettechallenge or #SilhoutteChallenge that is already on 100 million streams on the now popular challenge media platform where everything goes.

In Kenya, the hashtag is trending on Twitter at number one and keeps buzzing with fresh videos being uploaded every minute by social media users from across the globe.

To those who have no idea what #silhouettechallenge is all about, it is the latest viral challenge which originated from TikTok that incorporates dance moves and body positivity.

The challenge features women showcasing their curvy silhouette’s while showing off sultry choreography with a Snapchat or TikTok filter of red light.

Most of those taking the challenge are women and are wilding with their raunchiest moves and some parental guidance is needed as they capture women showing off their curvy frames.

On this challenge, TikTokers are using a mash-up of Paul Anka’s song, “Put Your Head On My Shoulder”, a song that was released in 1959.

Check out some of the best #silhouttechallenge entries and please do not watch it in a public place!

This took me too long to make let’s hope I make it on this trend😭😭#silhouette pic.twitter.com/alp9rZJfM0 — 𝕿𝖆𝖈𝖔 𝕸𝖊𝖆𝖙 🌮 (@thanossgauntlet) January 27, 2021

because i love me some silhouette shoots. i had to do this challenge. 🥺#silhouettechallenge #silhouette 😘 pic.twitter.com/b3RHthlEPi — Mia 🖤 (@goddessreee) January 27, 2021

Its Demon time somewhere💦.. It was blue light 😍hot #SilhoutteChallenge pic.twitter.com/XeBSJcgtIs — Labadi Abrantie♈😒 (@Nii_Champion1) January 28, 2021

While others made fun of the challenge in hilarious ways:

Me peeping through my neighbors window once I see red light 😂😂😂#SilhoutteChallenge pic.twitter.com/8gyWhBbBYp — godfrey silas (@godfreys_effect) January 28, 2021

Me at a sleepover and heard🎶🎵🎵 put my hands on my shou from my guy's sisters room and my friend tries to hold me back #SilhoutteChallenge pic.twitter.com/OZWFhZFqDn — FeyiOfLagos🛡️ (@FeyiOf) January 28, 2021

How can i remove the red light from #silhouttechallenge😒 pic.twitter.com/ctgJbcbg2Q — IAN🇺🇬☕ (@1atwine_ian) January 28, 2021

Me going through the #SilhoutteChallenge before starting my morning chores pic.twitter.com/cVTuZWGGPb — PETOLLI 👿🎵 (@Peter99453535) January 28, 2021