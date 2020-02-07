Security guard wins 3-bedroom apartment in Lipa Na M-PESA Promotion

Joseph Kipkurui from Burnt Forest is the third winner of a three-bedroom apartment located in Riruta, Dagoretti, in the ongoing Lipa Na M-PESA promotion.

The 36-year-old father of two has been a security guard at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Burnt Forest for the last four years and also works as a casual labourer at maize farms during the day to supplement his income.

“I usually pay my chama contribution through Lipa Na M-PESA but I haven’t been very keen on my number of entries. One day, I made the contribution as usual and three days later, I received a call informing me that I was the winner of a house,” said Kipkurui.

Joseph lives with his wife and two children at his father’s farm. He has nine siblings.

“The news of winning a house comes as a double blessing for me and my family as a few weeks ago, my wife delivered a baby boy,” he added.

40 businesses, five from each of the eight regions across the country, were also awarded tuktuks, bringing to 80 the total number of businesses that have won Tuktuks since the promotion kicked off on January 8.

MERCHANTS

Safaricom has also been awarding surprise cashbacks to eight customers every minute, one in each region, for making payments through Lipa Na M-PESA, with merchants receiving 25 percent of the Lipa Na M-PESA transaction charges as a cashback every night.

“As we enter the fourth week of the promotion, we continue to encourage our customers to use Lipa Na M-PESA as it not only offers them convenience but also gives them a chance to win a wide range of prizes we have on offer,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Customer Officer, Safaricom.

The promotion continues until March 5, 2020, and is open to both customers and businesses who make and receive payments through Lipa Na M-PESA. Customers and businesses will receive one entry for every Sh100 paid or received through the service.

Customers stand a chance of winning one of three remaining three-bedroom apartments in weekly draws, while one customer in each of the eight regions will win a tractor with a plough and trailer in the grand draw at the end of the promotion.

Businesses that accept Lipa Na M-PESA also stand to win 40 Tuktuks, five each in the eight regions and in the grand draw, eight 12-tonne Fuso FI trucks, one in each region.