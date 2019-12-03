Security guard charged with attempted rape of his neighbour inside a bathroom

A security officer at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was Monday charged with attempted rape after he allegedly tried to force himself on his neighhbour.

Michael Ogutu Obonyo is accused of committing the offence on November 16 in Tassia Estate, Embakasi after he waylaid his would-be victim inside a bathroom.

The victim had gone to take shower when the suspect struck the bathroom open and attempted to rape her.

In the ensuing scuffle, Obonyo is said to have assaulted the victim as she attempted to rescue herself.

The woman was rescued by neighbours who broke into the bathroom and overpowered the suspect.

Obonyo was taken back to his house where he was locked up until police officers came and arrested him.

The suspect denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Stephen Jalang’o of Makadara Law Courts and was freed on a bond of Sh 300, 000.

The case will be heard from April 3 next year.