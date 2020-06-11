Security apparatus win big with Sh168bn budget allocation

National security apparatus are among the big beneficiaries of the 2020/21 budget after Treasury CS Ukur Yatani allocated them Sh168 billion.

Yattani said for the country to ensure a safe and secure environment, it will strengthen the security agencies by equipping them in order to increase their effectiveness and rapid response to incidents of crime.

He proposed Sh167.9 billion for security agencies which include Defence, and National Intelligence Service, leasing of police motor vehicles, National Communication and Surveillance System, police modernisation, and the equipping of the National Forensic Laboratory.

At the same time, the CS said that the government had set aside Sh3.4 billion for medical insurance, Sh2.2 billion for group personal insurance for the National Police and Prisons services and Sh1 billion for the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS).

Drop from last year’s allocation

The Sh169 billion allocated to governance, law and order reflects a Sh21 billion drop from last year’s allocation.

It nonetheless places national security ahead of health and water and sanitization, two dockets that are battling the coronavirus pandemic that has shaken Kenya’s economy to the core.

Other governance, law and order institutions covered by the Sh170 billion budget allocation include the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the State Law Office, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the National Police Service Commission, the Independent Police Oversight Authority and the Kenya National Human Rights Commission.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will get Sh3.1 billion allocation, which is an indication that the government will expect the investigative agency to scale up its pursuit of individuals looting public funds.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in order to sustain the drive against corruption in Kenya, was allocated the same amount, while Sh7.9 billion went to the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Mr Yatani has allocated the Witness Protection Agency Sh472 million to ensure that crucial witnesses whose lives are at risk get protection.