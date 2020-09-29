Section of Waiyaki Way to be closed for seven months

The section of Waiyaki Way in Nairobi that has been closed by the Kenya National Highways Authority to enable construction of the Nairobi Expressway to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The section of Waiyaki Way in Nairobi that has been closed by the Kenya National Highways Authority to enable construction of the Nairobi Expressway to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





A section of Waiyaki Way will be closed for almost seven months due to the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

As a result, Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has said traffic movement will be interfered with from Goodman Tower to Sanlam Tower, a stretch of 500 metres.

In a statement KeNHA Director General Peter Mundinia said the section will be closed from September 26, 2020 to April 1, 2021.

He further said normal traffic flow on Mombasa Road and Uhuru Highway will also be interfered with during that period.

The notice said all vehicles from the city center to James Gichuru will turn left into the service road before St Mark’s Church footbridge and rejoin Waiyaki Way after Mvuli road.

The notice added that the agency will pull down the St Mark’s footbridge along Waiyaki Way. Pedestrians have also been advised to use designated pedestrian crossing in front of Park Inn Hotel.

The authority will provide road signage indication directions as well as traffic marshals to assist motorists during the construction.

INCONVENIENCE

The authority apologised to road users for the inconvenience that may be caused as they endeavour to improve the existing infrastructure along this critical section of the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

The Sh59 billion, 27km Nairobi Expressway from Mlolongo will connects the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to the city centre and terminate at James Gichuru Road in Westlands.

It will have a four-lane and six-lane dual carriageway within the existing median of Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway, and Waiyaki Way as well as 10 interchanges.

The section between the Eastern and Southern bypasses will be a six-lane dual carriageway while the section from to the Eastern Bypass and that from the Southern Bypass to James Gichuru will be a four-lane dual carriageway.

ELEVATED ROAD

The elevated highway will begin near Ole Sereni Hotel and run through the CBD along Uhuru Highway up to James Gichuru junction.

Haile Selassie Road, Kenyatta Avenue and University Way will be below the elevated road.

When complete, more than 25,000 motorists are expected to use the Expressway daily at a fee of Sh300 per day.

Payments will be done at exit points of the major roads where both manual and electronic toll stations will be erected.