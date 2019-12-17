Section of Thika Superhighway to be partially closed for three days

Road users have been notified of traffic interruption on Thika Superhighway a section which will be closed for three days, from Thursday to Saturday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said the partial closure will be to enable the erection of a footbridge at the Mangu road junction (Njomoko).

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) in pursuant to Traffic Act Cap. 403 section 71, wishes to notify the general public that a section of Thika Superhighway at Mangu Road Junction (Njomoko) will be partially closed for motorists from Thursday, 19th December to Saturday 21st December 2019 from 11pm to 4am at night due to planed erection of the footbridge,” read the statement.

The authority has further requested motorists to cooperate and comply with the proposed traffic management plan and as directed by the traffic marshals.

This is one of four footbridges along Thika Highway which construction had stalled for almost two years and will cost tax payers a whopping Sh820 million.

Interways Works Limited were contracted to install the Witeithie and Mangu footbridges at a cost of Sh430 million, while Fourway Construction Limited will erect the Garden City and Survey of Kenya footbridges at a cost of Sh390 million.

The construction of the bridges started in May 2018.

Thika Superhighway is fitted with 18 footbridges, with 10 more designed but yet to be erected due to lack of funds.