Section of Thika Superhighway to be closed for 3 days

Pedestrians cross the busy Thika Superhighway at the Garden City Junction right next to an on-going construction of a footbridge by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA). PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a partial closure of a section of the Thika Superhighway for maintenance.

KeNHA on Tuesday said that the section will be closed from 9:30pm to 4:30am for three days beginning Friday.

FOOTBRIDGE

The authority is planning to put up a footbridge at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies (KSMS).

“Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), wishes to notify the general public that a section of Thika Superhighway at Kenya School of Monetary Studies (KSMS) shall be partially closed for motorists between 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. from Friday, July 31, 2020 to Sunday August 2, 2020,” KeNHA said in a notice.

“Traffic shall be diverted to the service lanes to allow the contractor to erect the footbridge at KSMS,” KeNHA further read.

CONSTRUCTION

On Friday, the contractor will be transporting and placing materials needed to put up the bridge at the site.

On Saturday, the contractor is expected to put up the main highway span while on Sunday he would erect the service lane spans so traffic would be diverted to the main highway.

KeNHA is responsible for the construction of the bridges at Witeithie, Garden City Mall, Kenya School of Monetary Studies and Njomoko in Thika.