Section of Outer Ring Road to be closed on Sunday

Kenya Urban Road Authority (Kura) has advised motorists using Outer Ring Road to brace themselves for inconveniences on Sunday as the contractor installs a footbridge.

The footbridge will be erected near Tena Estate.

“This is to notify the general public that both sides of traffic between Mutindwa junction and Jogoo Road will be partially affected on Sunday, 6th October 2019 as from 6am to 6pm to allow installation of a foot bridge along Outering Road near Tena estate,” the notice read.

Kura advised motorists to take precaution while approaching the area and follow the respective signs provided and that they should use the route as directed by traffic marshals.

“We urge the public to be patient as we strive to improve our roads and ensure they are safe and efficient,” said Kura in a statement.

The 13km Outer Ring Road was constructed by Chinese firm Sino Hydro Tianjin Engineering Limited.

Kura was faulted because the road lacked service and emergency lanes, footbridges and road markings.

Kura is set to erect 11 footbridges at a cost of Sh880 million.