Second suspect in Tob Cohen’s murder released on Sh 2 million cash bail

Businessman Peter Karanja, a suspect in the murder case of Tob Cohen, has been released on a Sh4 million bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh 2 million.

Judge Daniel Ogembo while making the ruling on Tuesday ordered Karanja not to go near the house of the late Dutch tycoon in Lower Kabete.

The judge has also ordered the suspect to deposit his passport at the court.

Ogembo further warned the accused not to contact any prosecution witnesses in the matter.

The case will be mentioned on November 12, 2019 alongside the other suspect Sarah Wairimu’s case for consolidation.

Judge Ogembo ruled that there were no compelling reasons to deny Karanja bail.

BRUTAL MURDER

Karanja, husband to Gilgil MP Martha Wangari, was arrested on September 11, 2019 in connection to Cohen’s death.

Karanja and the billionaire’s wife, Wairimu, are suspected to have worked together in the murder.

Wairimu was released on October 11, 2019 on Sh2 million cash bail after the prosecution failed to prove there were justifiable reasons to keep her in remand.

Cohen went missing in July and the police found his body in an empty water tank in his home on September 13. It was a brutal murder.