Second key suspect in court over Tob Cohen’s murder – VIDEO

The second key suspect in the murder of Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen has been remanded at Industrial Area prison.

The suspect, Peter Njoroge Karanja, who has been in police custody for the last 24 days appeared in court for the first on Thursday.

Senior Principal Magistrate Stella Mutuku allowed police to detain the suspect on September 19, 2019 to allow time for more investigations after he was arrested on September 13, 2019 immediately the body of Cohen was retrieved from a water storage tank at his home in Kitisuru.

He is one of the suspects alongside Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu Kamotho -the prime suspect- who on Thursday denied murdering her husband.

The court directed the officer in charge to escort Karanja to Mathari Hospital on Tuesday for mental assessment.

Karanja’s legal team had requested his release saying he needed urgent medical attention.

“Our client is sick. His blood sugar has gone to critical levels …we are asking as he continues to stay in police custody that he be taken to his personal doctor at Aga Khan Hospital on a daily basis. This is because on Friday he had a terrible condition which we had to seek the intervention of the DCI to have him taken to the hospital,” said the Lawyer.

Justice Mutuku ordered that he be taken to the Kenyatta National Hospital for any medical emergency he will require.