Scores stranded as eCitizen goes down

Hundreds of motorists seeking renew, apply or acquire the digital driving licence were on Thursday left stranded after a technical hitch grounded the government’s online services portal, eCitizen.

The hitch, disrupted crucial services by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), who also said they had issues with their payment platform.

“Our Mpesa payment system is undergoing maintenance and is affecting our services. Apologies for inconvenience caused. We are working to restore the services,” NTSA tweeted.

Our Mpesa payment system is undergoing maintenance and is affecting our services.

Apologies for inconvenience caused. We are working to restore the services. — NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) October 3, 2019



Applicants of all government services could not complete applications without eCitizen. Kenyans also complained that they were unable to process passport.

Users of eCitizen.go.ke were met with the message: “We are experiencing an incident that has affected system operations, but we’re working to resolve this as fast as possible. We apologize for the inconveniences this has caused.”

The services were restored by 7pm.

Under its TIMS, the authority has taken most of its services online, including driving licence record search and vehicle inspection bookings.

Other services offered by the transport and safety agency under the online payment platform includes driving licence issuance and renewal and application for road service licences.