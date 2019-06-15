Scores of AP officers killed in suspected Al-Shabaab attack





At least 10 Administration Police officers were on Saturday mid-morning killed after their vehicle ran over an explosive device planted on the road by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Konton area, Wajir County.

Only one officer survived the 10:50am attack. He alerted his other colleagues on what had happened.

Wajir County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara has confirmed the incident.

The officers had left their base at Khorof Harar Camp and were heading to a scene where one police reservist was killed and three others kidnapped by suspected militants in Konton Centre, Wajir East last Wednesday.

The officers were under the command of Inspector Adow Bulale.

Police say the area has network hitches that have hampered co-ordination of their response.

In the last one month, intelligence reports have indicated that Al-Shabaab deployed fighters in most parts on the Kenya- Somali border.