Schoolgirl on midterm break stabs boyfriend after fight





Police in Ndhiwa sub-county in Homa Bay have arrested a 16 year-old secondary school student who stabbed her boyfriend to death.

The girl was arrested in Ofwenyore village in Rantanga sub-location after killing her boyfriend, 21, with a kitchen knife.

The suspect is a Form Three student at a boarding school in Ndhiwa.

She killed Mr Denis Manyuro who worked as a casual labourer at a local farm owned by the uncle to the suspect.

He had stab wounds in the chest, police said, suspecting the knife may have pierced his internal organs. He died on the spot.

Police suspect the incident resulted from a fight between the two.

MIDTERM BREAK

Central Kwabwai Location Chief Patrick Lumumba said the girl was home from school for her midterm break. She arrived home on Friday evening.

The administrator said the family of the student heard a commotion at the back of the house which prompted them to see what was happening.

They found Mr Manyuro’s body in a pool of blood.

“My office liaised with police officers from Ndhiwa who arrived at the home and arrested the suspect,” said Mr Lumumba.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Esther Seroney said investigations into the death have been launched.

‘FORENSIC ANALYSIS’

“The knife that was suspected to have been used to kill the man was subjected to forensic analysis. The results of the test has established that it was indeed the weapon used in the murder,” she said.

The police boss said the suspect will be taken to court to face murder charges.

Ms Seroney told students not to engage in love affairs.

The body of the deceased was taken to count referral hospital mortuary for postmortem.