School where Kindiki was filmed building mud-walled classrooms gets Sh10m

A Tharaka school where Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki was in 2018 filmed building mud-walled classroom leading to mockery has received Sh10 million infrastructure funds from the Ministry of Education.

Speaking to media yesterday, Tharaka Member of Parliament Gitonga Murugara said they had also made sure that Kamutuandu Primary School, which was founded by locals is registered and government teachers deployed.

He said the money would be used in the construction of classrooms and an administration block to ensure that the local children get quality education like their counterparts in the rest of the country.

“We are happy to announce that although we were ridiculed for constructing mud-walled classroom, the school has received Sh10 million infrastructure funds,” said Mr Murugara.

He said the school is expected to bring a great change in the area that had been disadvantaged in many ways.

He added that peace had also resumed in the region which is prone to banditry attacks after the deployment of police in Kamutuandu police post.

After the photos of Prof Kindiki and MP Murugara constructing mud-walled classroom went viral on social media, the senator defended himself saying that they would be temporarily occupied by pupils who were using the police post’s buildings, until they get permanent tuition block.

Kindiki promised that he would make sure that the school becomes a centre of excellence in the region.