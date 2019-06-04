School principal arrested after students attack KTN journalists

Two KTN journalists were on June 3, 2019 attacked and injured in Machakos by students of St Stephen's Girls Secondary School

Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested the principal of St Stephens Girls Secondary School where two KTN journalists were attacked on Monday.

KTN reporter Carolyne Bii, cameraman Boniface Magana and their driver Immaculate Joseph had visted the school to follow up on a story of a student at the school who disappeared in March.

The school principal Mr John Kyalo declined to comment on the matter.

As the journalists were about to leave, they were attacked by the students who are suspected to have acted on the instructions of the principal.

Their vehicle was torched during the incident.

The mother of the missing girl, Ms Mary Mukami, has also been arrested to help with investigations.

According to Mr Stephen Nzeve, the school’s director, the institution had informed Ms Mukami that her missing daughter was in South B Estate, Nairobi.

This was not the first disappearance of a student at the school. In July last year two girls disappeared from the school reportedly after they were punished by a teacher.

The Media Council of Kenya has condemned the attack on journalists.

“While it is within the right of the school leadership to decline media interviews, it is against the las for anyone to incite and attack journalists who were in their line of duty,” read the council’s statement.

“We urge that the police expedite investigations into the unfortunate incident and bring the culprits to book,” said Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo.