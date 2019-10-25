200 school children stranded in Tsavo overnight rescued

Close to 200 school children who spent their Thursday night stranded at Tsavo East National Park after their two buses got stuck following heavy downpour have now been rescued.

According to Kenya Red Cross Society, all the 200 children and their 15 teachers were rescued in an operation conducted by its officials collaborating with Kenya Police and Kenya Wildlife Service officers.

Update: All children rescued and safe, to be taken back home shortly. https://t.co/YXJ3aZQrmb pic.twitter.com/ZCvKjNs7UV — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) October 25, 2019

The pupils and their teachers had visited the national park in two school buses before they got stuck after the heavy downpour rendered the feeder road impassable.

The two buses were ferrying the children from Blessed Allamano Primary School in Mombasa, who were on a wildlife tour in the park, but got stuck at Bachuma at around 5pm on Thursday.

The Meteorological Department had warned Kenyans to be on the lookout for potential floods and landslides that may be triggered by substantial amounts of rainfall that continues to be experienced across the country.

According to the government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna, 29 people have so far lost their lives and 11,700 others have been displaced in the country since the heavy rains started pounding.

The weatherman said heavy rainfall of more than 20mm in 24hrs is expected from Wednesday to Sunday 28th October 2019 over the Coast, South Eastern, North Eastern, Western and Central regions including Nairobi Area.

Areas that will be highly affected by the floods include Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, parts of Tana River, Lamu, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Kitui, Taita Taveta, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru, Baringo, Narok, Migori, Nandi and West Pokot.

Others are Southern Turkana, Samburu, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Vihiga, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Busia, Kisumu, Siaya, Kakamega, Nakuru, Isiolo, Garissa, Marsabit, Mandera and Wajir.

The rains are expected to continue through November with occasional breaks.