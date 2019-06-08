Scare as upcountry bus catches fire on busy city road – PHOTOS

Nyamira Express bus that caught fire on Wangari Mathaai Road overpass on Museum Hill. PHOTO | COURTESY

A Nyamira Express bus heading to Kisii caught fire on Friday on the Wangari Mathaai Road overpass on Museum Hill.

The fire is said to have started from the back while all passengers were on board.

Fire fighters and members of the public responded quickly and managed to put off the fire.

“I was just walking towards that footbridge when I saw fire on the back side of the bus,” said Milka Wanjiru.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.