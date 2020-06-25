Sauti Sol’s Bien angers fans after throwing shade at Raila

Sauti Sol’s Bien-Aime Baraza has rattled a section of his fans on social media after throwing shade at ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Bien posted the front cover of Thursday’s Daily Nation newspaper, with his attention captured by two stories on the front page.

His focus was on the story of police brutality in the country and that of Mr Odinga flying to Dubai for surgery.

The singer compared the two situations, where according to him, Mr Odinga represents the rich in the society who can fly out of the country to seek medical attention, while common Mwananchi is represented by police brutality, who will have no choice but to use local hospitals for treatment.

“On the blue corner, the rich man is in Dubai for surgery. On the red corner, mwananchi will have to use local hospitals and morgues when Classism meets police brutality. Who’s your money on?” asked Bien on Instagram.

Below is what some of his fans had to say about his comment.

“But you went to SA to shoot your videos and we have producers here? What’s your point? Decry police brutality, poor governance and push for better healthcare, don’t always look for a scapegoat for the poor choices Kenyans make at the ballot,” said ritzkotut.

“I hope one day y’all will start blaming your government for your problems, and stop blaming private citizens aka “rich men” for public problems. The government (aka the president) collects your taxes, not rich men. Hiyo lesson iko Civics form 3,” wrote a.l.v.i.n.

“Bien you miss a point, what did you expect Raila to do with health,,,Raila is an opposition leader mark you! Way back in 2010 baba was treated in Nairobi hospital while holding pm office, where were you and other artist to convince youths all over last election so that they make sound decision about leaders to be elected last election, ndo msishinde mki-complain.no wonder you people sit there when election are held but after kura mnaanza kuimba negative about leaders yet you had time to convince them before voting them, hii ni kiki mnatafuta.your mum had a big office deputy cj years back can you come out clean on what she did from that office apart from slapping the worker,,,wacha kutupima bana!” stated vaalade.

“Wachana na baba wewe,” commented kijanayamungu.

“Ati unasema nini kuhusu Baba?…weweeee!” said kipngeno413.