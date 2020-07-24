Sauti Sol to bare it all in new reality show

Sauti Sol band members (from left) Polycarp Otieno, Savara Mudigi, Willis Chimano and Bien-Aime Baraza on the set of the Suzanna music video. PHOTO | NATION

Sauti Sol band members (from left) Polycarp Otieno, Savara Mudigi, Willis Chimano and Bien-Aime Baraza on the set of the Suzanna music video. PHOTO | NATION





Sauti Sol, who are currently doing well with the release of their fifth studio album Midnight Train will along with other members of the Sauti Sol’s label Sol Generation be in a new reality show that is set to debut in August.

The show is a creation of producer Eugene Mbugua who is a renowned producer of many Kenyan TV shows including Young Rich and Get in the Kitchen.

His latest Concert Nyumbani show is hosted by TikToker turned media personality Azziad Nasenya alongside media personality Mwaniki Mageria.

In the show, the acclaimed Afro-pop band will welcome cameras into their homes.

The show will be aired weekly on Maisha Magic Plus and will see Savara, Bien, Polycarp and Chimano allow fans to have a glimpse into their personal lives and share insights of how they became one of the biggest brand in Africa.

In a trailer, which was released recently, it shows the band’s guitarist Polycarp Otieno at home with his Burundian wife, Lady Mandy.

The two, who got married in 2018, are conversing about having a second child although at the moment they are expecting their firstborn child.

Savara, on the other hand, lights up the moment as he talks about his girlfriend Yvonne whom he describes her as ‘his rock’, cautioning fans that he is taken.

“Yvonne is my girl, Yvonne is my rock mahn! madem uko nje mmejam, msijali. Maybe tutaachana tu! Wapi?,” he says.

Bien is also seen in his home in Nairobi as Chimano shows off a room in his house dedicated to storing his many shoes.

Other members who feature prominently in the docu-reality show are singers Bensoul and Nviiri who are members of Sol Generation.

The band has been together for more than a decade.