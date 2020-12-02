Sauti Sol: BBI is a no go zone





Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol has joined the bandwagon of Kenyans who are opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report and looming referendum.

The Rhumba Japani singers took to Twitter and used a stanza of their hit song Extravaganza to put their strong point across.

In caps they posted, “BBI ENYEWE IS A NO GO ZONE,” adding a stop sign at the end of their message.

The Kiswahili song, which was released last year, has a touch of Rhumba and featured their new signees Sol Generation.

The last stanza of the popular song poses many questions.

From, why are you looking for trouble trouble trouble? To bibi ya wenyewe is a no-go zone.

It also at the same time tells those who would be promiscuous to make sure they have protection; “Kabla ukute vitu piga protection, Nairobi Mwizi utageuzwa jivu.”

It is not yet clear if the tweet meant that they are against the coming BBI, even as signature collection for the its referendum is ongoing.

The BBI report being spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been received with mixed reaction and has divided Kenyans almost in the middle.

Signature collection was launched by the duo last week and as of Monday it had already gathered more than 1.5 million signatures.

Sauti Sol are among the most popular groups in Africa having bagged several international and local awards.