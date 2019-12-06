Saumu Sonko shares special message after her father’s arrest

Saumu Sonko appears to be taking a stand with her father, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who was arrested on Friday afternoon following an order by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

Saumu shared a picture on her Instagram of a moment she was taking a selfie her father while embracing adorably and also made it her profile photo.

Governor Sonko was arrested in Voi town by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) who claimed the county boss was on the run when he was intercepted at a roadblock.

Sonko is expected to face charges at the anti-corruption court over the loss of Sh357 million in the county.

The City Hall boss and the other county officials will face charges of conspiracy to commit economic crime, willful failure to comply with the law and conflict of interest.

Haji said a probe by the anti-graft agency EACC had collected sufficient evidence to sustain the corruption charges.