Saumu Mbuvi’s baby daddy pens emotional message to daughter on fourth birthday





Saumu Mbuvi’s baby daddy Benson Gatu has penned a heart-warming letter on social media to his daughter as she celebrated her fourth birthday.

In his message of Facebook, Gatu, who is the father of Saumu’s first child, revealed that their daughter came at a time when their relationship was already on the rocks.

He, however, promised his four-year-old daughter that he will do everything within with his powers to ensure that she is accorded parental love and provided for every day.

“Four years ago today, we welcomed you into a world of uncertainties, pain and failure but also one of possibilities, opportunities, growth and above all, of love. You came at a time when my relationship with your mother had hit rock bottom and see how you’ve sowed forgiveness and love already,” she posted.

“While I may not promise to be a perfect dad, because no one ever is, I will endeavour to be the father I would have wanted to grow up around that I missed. I will be available when you need an ear to whisper to, your frustrations and achievements. May you grow into your purpose with God’s favour and happy birthday!!❤️,” read his message.

The couple broke up in 2017 and Saumu accused him of using her for political mileage.

“Let me use myself as an example, my first relationship I was only 21 young and naïve. Thinking the relationship would lead to marriage, it totally damaged me and left me on depression pills for a while,” said Ms Mbuvi at the time.

“The same fear of being judged is what I had until I choose myself and my child’s happiness over everything,” she added.