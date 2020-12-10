Saumu Mbuvi, Senator Loitiptip finally reveal face of their daughter

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko (seated) in the company of his daughter Saumu, granddaughter and Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip (right) when he celebrated his 45th birthday. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi has for the first time revealed the face of her daughter with the Lamu senator Anwar Loitiptip.

The couple welcomed their first child together on March 8 as the world was celebrating International Women’s Day.

Saumu shared the pictures of her now nine-month-old beautiful baby girl on Instagram with the caption, “When I count my blessings this year, I count you twice ….my second jewel.”

The daughter also shares a birthday with her elder sister and Saumu’s first child whom she sired with businessman- cum-politician Ben Gatu.

After dating for nine months a heavily pregnant Saumu broke up with Gatu after a nasty fallout.

Saumu and Loitiptip met in Mombasa where Saumu was on holiday and he was there for work and they have been dating since 2019.