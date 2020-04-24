Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Sarova Stanley divides opinion with githeri and rice free meal to medics

By Sylvania Ambani April 24th, 2020 1 min read

Sarova Stanley Hotel in Nairobi has become a topic of hot discussion among Kenyans after delivering free meals to health care workers at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

The hotel has pledged to provide meals to frontline health workers and true their word, on Thursday they shipped off their first consignment of food for the more than 200 health workers at KNH.

“Kudos to the frontline healthcare workers as they help the Government manage the Covid19 pandemic. To appreciate their efforts,we’ll provide daily lunches to the more than 200 healthcare workers. Thank you, we recognize your bravery & commitment,” Sarova Stanley posted on social media.

But what has set tongues wagging on social media is what is contained in the lunch pack.

The hotel packed a meal of Githeri, white rice and some vegetables on the side.

The meal to a section of Kenyans did not fit the calibre of the five-star hotel and was an embarrassment.

However, others felt that this was entitlement.

Below is what they had to say.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
KQ starts production of face masks