Sarova Stanley divides opinion with githeri and rice free meal to medics

Sarova Stanley Hotel in Nairobi has become a topic of hot discussion among Kenyans after delivering free meals to health care workers at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

The hotel has pledged to provide meals to frontline health workers and true their word, on Thursday they shipped off their first consignment of food for the more than 200 health workers at KNH.

“Kudos to the frontline healthcare workers as they help the Government manage the Covid19 pandemic. To appreciate their efforts,we’ll provide daily lunches to the more than 200 healthcare workers. Thank you, we recognize your bravery & commitment,” Sarova Stanley posted on social media.

But what has set tongues wagging on social media is what is contained in the lunch pack.

The hotel packed a meal of Githeri, white rice and some vegetables on the side.

The meal to a section of Kenyans did not fit the calibre of the five-star hotel and was an embarrassment.

However, others felt that this was entitlement.

Below is what they had to say.

@SarovaHotelsKen @SarovaStanley that food was so tasty

You just want to gain Fame illegitimately

I am a Frontline worker at @KNH_hospital — VISIT KENYA. (@kamanu_willy) April 24, 2020

Sarova wamesema all you guys need to eat healthy,cabbage na githeri tosha 😂😂 — Brian Munga (@brianyoboz) April 24, 2020

I'm literally dumbfounded…have you see the hate over Sarova Stanley meal supply? Sometimes, people need to muzzle their tongues & gain some wisdom when a kind gesture is extended.

Waaaaa….as we speak someone somewhere is going to sleep hungry 😟. — AKN (@Ms_KNjoroge) April 23, 2020

When you see sarova stanley donating food, then open you open the package. https://t.co/MvyT53cGcA — Phylis Achieng (@itsphylis) April 23, 2020

Kumbe Sarova Stanley make githeri — ARMU™ ©®🇰🇪 #GlazersOut (@armuisME) April 23, 2020