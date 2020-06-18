Sarova Stanley disowns two employees who leaked Uhuru, Raila night walk video

Sarova Stanley Hotel has denied that two of their employees are behind the leaked viral video clip of President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga inspecting a deserted Kenyatta Avenue at night two weeks ago.

According to the hotel, the two, Patrick Ambogo and Janet Magoma Ayongu, are not their employees but are employed by Fidelity Guards and Robinson Security who are Sarova Stanley Hotel’s property security guards and CCTV operators respectively.

CCTV FOOTAGE

“Sarova Hotels and Resorts would like to clarify to the public that the two employees charged today (Wednesday) with illegal interception of CCTV footage of H. E. The President’s entourage along Kenyatta Avenue are not of Sarova Stanley Hotel. The two are employees of Fidelity Guards and Robinson Security Group respectively who are outsourced by the hotel to provide security guarding and CCTV operations respectively,” the hotel said in a statement.

The hotel made the statement after the two individuals were charged in court on Wednesday with “jointly intentionally and without authorisation intercepting a security CCTV footage capturing the Head of State’s entourage along Kenyatta Avenue.”

But lawyers representing the two, Danstan Omari and Apollo Mboya, are demanding witness statements recorded from the President Kenyatta and Odinga to ascertaining they are the ones captured in the CCTV footage walking along Kenyatta Avenue on the night of June 2 2020.

JAIL TERM

The charge, on conviction, carries a fine of Sh10 million or a jail term of not more than five years or both.

That section of the law reads: “A person who intentionally and without authorisation does any act which intercepts or causes to be indirectly and causes the transmission of data to or from a computer system over a telecommunication system commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding ten million shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both.”

Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi granted the accused persons a bond of Sh30,000 with surety or a cash bail of Sh10,000 each.