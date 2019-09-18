Sarah Wairimu now demands her husband’s body

Sarah Wairimu, a suspect in the death of her husband, Tob Cohen, on Wednesday wrote to Chiromo Mortuary demanding that the body of the slain Dutch businessman be released to her.

In a letter seen by Nairobi News, her lawyer Philip Murgor said that his client demands that after the postmortem exercise, the body of the late Cohen should not be released to anyone else.

“Our client demands that the remains are not released to Gabriele Cohen as she has no legal authority or mandate to take our client’s body let alone bury him,” reads the letter in part.

The lawyer further indicated that Wairimu is still lawfully married to the late Cohen.

He argues that Cohen’s sister was in a hurry to be given the body of their client and to quickly bury him at unknown place and thereafter leave the country.

“We have been instructed to object to the release of the remains of Tob Cohen to Gabriel Cohen, for whatever purpose,” the letter added.

He insisted that Ms Wairimu was innocent under the Kenyan Constitution and nothing has happened so far to take away her right to her husband’s body.

THE CHARGE

According to Murgor, the charge which is facing her shall be dealt with in court but it does not take way the right of a wife to a husband’s body and the right to bury it with the deserved dignity.

“We therefore demand that the burial permit be issued to no one but herself, or ourselves on her behalf.”

He added that Ms Wairimu has undertaken to pay the preservation charges for the body.

Wairimu, who is the prime suspect and currently remanded at Langata Women’s Prison, was on Wednesday allowed to view the body of her late husband under tight security at the Chiromo Mortuary.

A Nairobi court had on Tuesday ruled that Wairimu be allowed to attend the postmortem of Cohen.

She is expected to take a plea on September 26. The body of the Dutch millionaire was found at his home on September 13 almost two months after he disappeared.