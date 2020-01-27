Sarah Cohen allowed to pick belongings from her home while being filmed

Sarah Cohen the main suspect in the murder of businessman Tob Cohen on Monday afternoon visited her palatial home in Kitusuru to pick her personal items.

Mrs Cohen was accompanied by her lawyer Philip Murgor and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

CRIME SCENE

She was given the go-ahead to visit the home and pick her belongings as the home remains a crime scene.

“We expect her to pick her items from the home but the court should also ensure that no-one is given access to the home,” Mr Murgor said.

Last week Judge Daniel Ogembo denied Mrs Cohen access to the home where she said she wanted to pick food, alcohol, her car, her daughter’s belongings, two dogs, electronics, files from her office and paintings.

There was a push and pull with Murgor keen on doing a video recording but DCI detectives objected.

ACCESS GRANTED

They eventually agreed after the family legal team including lawyer Cliff Ombeta were denied access to the house.

“But we have entered into an agreement and decided that they will record a video, write an inventory on the same.” Murgor said.

The family also requested Mrs Cohen to be followed through the rooms by two female officers.

Mrs Cohen, who was accused of murdering her husband, has denied the charges in court.