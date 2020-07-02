Sanitisation booths are unhelpful, MoH tells counties

The Ministry of Health now wants county governments to stop erecting public sanitisation booths because they do not aid in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

According to Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth, the practice is not recommended by the Ministry guidelines, which are based on global and scientifically tested best practices aimed at flattening the curve.

“Of late, the Ministry has witnessed some interventions being put in place by counties, which are not backed by Ministerial and global guidelines such as spraying of people with chemicals through booths, tunnels and cabinets. This practice is not recommended and therefore should stop,” Dr Amoth said.

“To this effect, the Ministry has come up with Interim Guidance for health and safety measures in workplaces in the context of Covid-19. Section 3.2 of this guidance has elaborately addressed the subject matter,” he added.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko launched the installation of 50 public sanitisation booths in the city in April in efforts meant to keep Nairobians safe from Covid-19.

The booths have been installed in different public areas. His counterpart in Mombasa Hassan Joho also installed similar contraptions at the Likoni ferry.