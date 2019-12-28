Sand harvester arrested after killing colleague over the commodity

Police are holding a “sand tout” who allegedly killed his colleague during a fight over the commodity in Kamulu, Njiru sub county – Nairobi.

Duncan Odhiambo Sideng hit Isaac Onduor on the head with a spade during the fight on December 24 after disagreeing on terms of loading the sand.

Onduor died at the Kenyatta National Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Police constable Japhet Munene sought orders to detain Sindeng at Kamulu police station for 21 days to conclude investigations into the incident.

Munene said he needs to record statements from witnesses, get a mental assessment report of the accused person and the postmortem report of the deceased – which has already been done.