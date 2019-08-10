Same bus, same murder routine: Matatu crew arrested for ‘pushing’ passenger to death

A matatu crew on the Githurai route has been arrested for throwing out a passenger from a moving bus on Thika Road last week

The passenger, 24 year-old Gerald Kimondo, was allegedly thrown out of the moving bus by the conductor after a disagreement. He died on the spot.

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Saturday said the driver and conductor of the bus have been arrested.

“The matatu registration number KCC O21 A are in our custody following the death of 24-year-old Gerald Kimondo. The two, 33-year-old Naphtali Fondo and 20-year-old Alex Gikonyo, pushed the deceased from a moving vehicle causing his death,” said DCI through a tweet.

Strangely, the same bus was involved in a similar incident last year after its crew threw out 20 year-old Doreen Kinya, a student at Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS) college. Ms Kinya succumbed to her injuries

The bus, christened Zam Zam, was seemingly repainted after the incident and returned to the route .

DCI confirmed that investigations indicate the same bus was involved in a similar incident near Safari Park Hotel last year.

The bus and its bus driver were arrested after last week’s incident and released on a Sh60,000 police bond. The bus was then allowed back on the road despite protests by residents.

Kasarani OCPD Peter Kimani said that the matter had been cleared.

“The traffic procedure is that when a vehicle causes an accident, inspection is done, then it is released. But the case still goes on,” said Mr Kimani.

Mr Kimondo was buried last Thursday in Karatina according to his nephew.