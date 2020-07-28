Join our Telegram Channel
Sakaja trolled after Uhuru bans sale of alcohol in restaurants and eateries

By Keshi Ndirangu  July 28th, 2020 1 min read

Kenyans on social media are blaming Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja after President Uhuru Kenyatta banned liquor sales in restaurants and eateries for the next 30 days.

In his address to the nation on Monday afternoon, President Kenyatta further stated that all bars will remain closed until further notice.

Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) have however interpreted the president’s directive at his way of expressing anger with leaders like Sakaja who have continuously flouted measures put in place by the government to contain Covid-19.

Two weekends ago, Senator Sakaja was arrested while drinking with friends at a bar in Kilimani bar during curfew hours.

Sakaja has since been arraigned in court and fined Sh15,000 for the offence.

Here are some the trolls directed to Sakaja following the presidential directive.

