Sakaja trolled after Uhuru bans sale of alcohol in restaurants and eateries

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja quenches his thirst when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Roselyne Onganya at Kasarani makeshift court. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Kenyans on social media are blaming Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja after President Uhuru Kenyatta banned liquor sales in restaurants and eateries for the next 30 days.

In his address to the nation on Monday afternoon, President Kenyatta further stated that all bars will remain closed until further notice.

Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) have however interpreted the president’s directive at his way of expressing anger with leaders like Sakaja who have continuously flouted measures put in place by the government to contain Covid-19.

Two weekends ago, Senator Sakaja was arrested while drinking with friends at a bar in Kilimani bar during curfew hours.

Sakaja has since been arraigned in court and fined Sh15,000 for the offence.

Here are some the trolls directed to Sakaja following the presidential directive.

BREAKING NEWS: Kenyans on social media have asked Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja to prepare for the mother of all punishments come 2022. They accuse him of making the President angry, and punishing all Kenyans as a result. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) July 27, 2020

After #UhuruKenyatta said no drinking anymore, now Wamunyotas want a little chat with with sakaja pic.twitter.com/BWWBOprhlj — ꈤ∂เɾαɳɠύ ☣ (@NinazAnto) July 27, 2020

Following special sitting of the secretariat, International Alcohol Consumers Association (IACA) has suspended membership of Sakaja for 2 years effective midnight! His actions have greatly influenced Uhuru's decision to ban sale of alcohol in restaurant & eateries.

End of brief! pic.twitter.com/iJfoRAZIik — James Mutinda (@JMutinda_snr) July 27, 2020

Jayden : you and you have a right to drink something except #sakaja pic.twitter.com/Q5k71KyGmd — Dennis maina (@Dennismaina4) July 27, 2020

We request all Bar owners to ban this Man -Johana Sakaja from using any facility for the next 33 years as a punishment. #COVID19 #UhuruKenyatta #sakaja — Mkuki HSC™ (@Mkuki_Ozil) July 27, 2020