Sakaja trashes ‘traitor’ banners, terms them the handiwork of keyboard warriors

One of the Sakaja banners that have been mounted at various locations within the city centre. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has dismissed banners labelling him traitor that were on Tuesday morning mounted around the city as the handiwork of keyboard warriors out to earn a living.

The posters were mounted in Westlands, on a flyover at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK) and various locations within the city.

“Sakaja is a traitor, you do not represent Mandera,” the message in the banners read in part.

But in his response via Twitter, Sakaja disparagingly asked anyone who cares to go ahead and bash him on the hashtag #SakajaBetraysNairobi.

Morning guys. Today’s paid hashtag is #SakajabetraysNairobi. Let’s get tweeting and help the keyboard warriors earn their daily bread. #527 — Sakaja Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) August 3, 2020

Senator Sakaja is among senators who defied days of lobbying by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga and proceeded to push for changes to the report of revenue sharing formula that was tabled by the Finance and Budget Committee.

The report had recommended that counties with huge population gain while those with huge land mass and smaller population lose, be applied from 2021/22 financial year.

He led a group of senators who dressed in ties branded with national colours in a show of solidarity show.

Sakaja does not want any counties to lose money but instead receive more cash.