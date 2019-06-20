Safer, greener walkway scenery in major Nairobi highways – PHOTOS

1. A near-complete footpath under the Outering Road As it stretches from the Caltex roundabout towards Kariobangi junction in this picture taken on June 18, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

1. A near-complete footpath under the Outering Road As it stretches from the Caltex roundabout towards Kariobangi junction in this picture taken on June 18, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





In recent years, Nairobi city has seen a significant transformation of its major roads. From the reconstruction of the Thika Superhighway to the expansion of Outering Road and to the improvement of many roads within Eastlands estates.

The facelift has also seen the construction of pedestrian footpaths and bicycle paths to accommodate the multitude of pedestrians and cyclists in the city.

A case in point is the Outering road. Between Caltex roundabout, as you head towards Kariobangi junction, the highway built on pillars has a huge space below it.

However, during its construction, there was no room for pedestrians to walk. But all that is changing now.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA), the body mandated with constructing and maintaining highways in the country, has embarked on building a circular footpath below the highway with grass lawns around it to offer pedestrian a picnic-like feeling as they walk below the highway.

The footpaths is designed in a intertwining fashion around the pillars on both sides of a long drainage trench with in-between junctions as they meet and cross again.

Once complete, the walkways will offer a more convenient, safer and greener scenery below the busy highway.