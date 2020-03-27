SafeBoda Kenya fires 20 employees

SafeBoda Kenya has terminated the contracts of 20 employees on account of redundancy, effective March 25, 2020.

The employees who were affected across all the departments were handed their termination letters on Wednesday.

According to a letter seen by Nairobi News, the positions were rendered redundancy following a strategic reorganisation of the company.

“Unfortunately, the consequence of this is that we no longer require somebody to perform the job of Associate-support,” read the letter in part.

“You will be paid unutilized leave days as well as your salary for the month ending March 2020. Please note that your final dues payments shall be released to you after completion of the attached clearance certificate and returned and/or all company property in your possession,” the letter signed by the John Ngari the Country Manager of SafeBoda Kenya further read.

SafeBoda, which has its headquarters in Kampala, Uganda, ventured into Kenyan market in 2018 in Nairobi and moved to Mombasa in 2019.

However, tough times forced the company to close the Mombasa branch in February.

In a message to customers, the company noted they would close its operations from Monday, February 24, 2020.

“Mpendwa…, tunajuta kukujulisha kuwa tunafunga shughuli zetu za Mombasa Jumatatu ijayo, tarehe 24 Februari, 2020. Uamuzi mgumu kweli kwani tumefurahia support yako zaidi ya miezi 10 iliyopita. Credit yoyote iliosalia kwa akaunti yako itaregeshwa kupitia Mpesa Jumanne tarehe 25 Februari , 2020. Asante”read a message from the company to customers in February.