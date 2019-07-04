Safaricom blames system ‘glitch’ for baffling series of tweets

Safaricom has apologised to its subscribers one of their admins started tweeting and calling out people in a series of baffling tweets on Wednesday night.

The company on Thursday morning sent an apology and blamed a system glitch and also deleted the sent messages.

“Good morning. We apologise for the series of tweets that went out from our official accounts last night. We had a system glitch that has since been rectified. Thank you,” the company said.

But the apology came in a little too late after Kenyans on social media, who noticed the so called glitch, had already taken screen shots of the messages.

A majority of the users were not too convinced that goof was a glitch.

It all started when a tweep by the name @nasirkenya tweeted “Not surprising. Corruption endorsing corruption. Then tagged the telco company, Ole Itumbi and Safaricom Chief Customer Officer Sylvia Mulinge.”

The Safaricom Care admin then replied, “Total scam like Itumbi himself. They are totally spoiling for the DP if 2022 is on question.”

The glitch was so bad that @Safaricom_Care and its parent company started tweeting each other.

Last week, Safaricom experienced another ‘glitch’ which saw some of its users subscribing to the telco’s platinum data plan for free.

Customers had access to Safaricom’s platinum offers which promises customers superior service and an integrated plan. This offer had often proved elusive for the ordinary mwananchi due to its costs.

This system malfunction benefited those with the least amount of Bonga points. Safaricom later took down the platinum offers.