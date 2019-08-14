Safaricom staff charged for stealing dead subscriber’s M-Pesa account

A Safaricom employee was arraigned in Nairobi court on Tuesday to answer to charges of stealing money from a dead subscriber’s M-Pesa account.

Mr Peter Odhiambo Ochieng was charged at the Milimani Law Court, Nairobi with two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and stealing.

Mr Ochieng is accused of illegally accessing a Safaricom Sim Card belonging to a deceased woman and withdrawing more than Sh45,600.

The court heard that on July 26, 2019, at an unknown place within the country, jointly with others not before court, Ochieng conspired to commit a felony namely stealing Sh45,600 the property of the deceased Janet Khaniri by virtue of being an employee of Safaricom Kenya Limited.

The accused denied the charges before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

BAIL TERMS

Through his lawyer, the accused pleaded for lenient bail terms saying that his young family solely depends on him to put food on the table.

Additionally, he told the court that he is facing a similar charge in another court where his employer is still the complainant.

He was granted a cash bail of Sh100,000 or an alternative of Sh200,000 bond.