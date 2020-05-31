Safaricom shop at Thika Road Mall closed after Covid-19 positive test

Safaricom PLC has closed down its shop at Thika Road Mall after one staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa made the announcement of the closure in a press statement on Sunday afternoon.

“This morning Safaricom PLC was notified that one of our staff members working at the Thika Road Mall shop has tested positive for COVID 19. The employee is currently in isolation and receiving appropriate medical attention,” Ndegwa said.

Mr Ndegwa further said that colleagues of the infected member who had tested positive are currently undergoing counselling and screening with the aim of ensuring that they are all safe.

“The health, safety and well-being of our staff and customers is our top most priority. We are fully supporting our affected colleagues and their families, through the recovery period by providing all necessary medical care and psycho-social support required, ensuring their well-being,” Ndegwa said.

The shop is currently closed and cleaning plus sanitization is currently ongoing before it resumes normal operations in a few days.

Mr Ndegwa asked customers to access services from other shops or through self service in a number of its platforms which include Zuri Chatbot, MySafaricom App and the company’s Interactive Voice Biometric System.

He also said that customer care lines 100 and 200 are also available to all customers.

“Even as we take these actions, we reiterate our commitment to continue working with all stakeholders to help our nation through this crisis,” he said.