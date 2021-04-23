Safaricom services to be unavailable weekend for several hours

A mobile subscriber uses two smart phones to share information. FILE PHOTO

Safaricom has warned its customers to expect service interruption on Saturday night and Sunday morning for several hours due to a planned system maintenance.

The maintenance is expected to affect millions of customers on its network, from Saturday April 24, at 10 pm and Sunday April 25, at 9 am.

In a notice, the telecommunications company said the interruption will affect SIM swap, all airtime top-up, tariff migration and activation of new lines for at least 10 hours.

All other services including calls, data, M-Pesa, and SMS will remain available during the maintenance period.

“All calls, M-Pesa, internet and data, and SMS services shall remain available for the entire duration of maintenance,” said Safaricom.

“The timing of the maintenance activity has been planned to result in the least of inconvenience to our customers,” part of the notice read.

The service provider further apologised to its customers for any inconvenience that might be caused.

“We are sorry for any inconveniences.”

It added that upgrading of its systems was meant to increase its capacity in line with customer growth and to support innovation to meet the different needs of its subscribers.