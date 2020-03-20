Join our Telegram Channel
Safaricom services to be unavailable on Sunday for several hours

By Hilary Kimuyu March 20th, 2020 1 min read

Safaricom has warned its customers to expect service interruption on Sunday for several hours due to planned system maintenance.

The maintenance is expected to affect millions of customers on its network.

The company said interruption will affect all airtime top-ups (including airtime top-up by M-Pesa), postpaid payments, all product purchases including data, voice and SMS bundles, all Bonga points including redemption balance transfers, airtime, data bundle, and SMS balance enquiries.

“We shall be carrying out planned system maintenance which we have designed to result in the least disruption to our customers,” said the company in a notice.

The disruption will start from 2am to 8am.

“All calls, M-Pesa, internet and data, and SMS services shall remain available for the entire duration of maintenance,” said Safaricom.

“We are sorry for any inconveniences.”

In June, Safaricom had a four-day system maintenance that barred customers from forwarding and barring calls.

This comes days after Safaricom waived fees for M-Pesa transactions below Sh1,000 following the Covid-19 outbreak.

