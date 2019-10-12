Join our WhatsApp Channel
Safaricom honours Eliud Kipchoge with 3D Projection at KICC

By Amina Wako October 12th, 2019 1 min read

The iconic Kenyatta International Convention centre was on Friday all lit up with a 3D projection of Eliud Kipchoge in support of his #INEOS159Challenge in Vienna Australia this morning courtesy of Safaricom.

They used the new M-Pesa logo that features five letters spelling Kipchoge’s first name, ‘Eliud’ and the numbers “1:59” to denote the challenge, as well as his picture.

The company recently temporarily changed its M-Pesa logo to read Eliud in his honour.

According to Zamerr Noorali of Jays Pyrotechnics, the company that made the projection, KICC was chosen because it is a kenyan icon like Kipchoge.

“We created a 3D Projection Mapping on the KICC courtesy of Safaricom to support the Eliud Kipchoge 159 challenge. KICC being an iconic building, we decided to use put an icon on icon, brining a timeless immersive experience to show support for a limitless athlete,” he said.

Sports and Tourism ministries have also mounted big screens at KICC for the event that starts at 9:15am Kenyan time.

Kipchoge, 34, will be attempting to run under two hours in a 42km race dubbed Ineos 1:59 challenge on Saturday in Vienna, Austria.

