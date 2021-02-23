Safaricom forced to apologise for angel number 44444 text message





Safaricom on Monday evening apologised to customers who received a mass blast message reading only “Test!” which was delivered by the number 44444.

In responses to online and mobile users, Safaricom said the SMS came as a result of a system issue.

“Hi, SMS from the number 44444, came as a result of a system issue that is currently under resolution. Apologies for the inconvenience,” the telecommunications company said.

The telco’s subscribers wondered what was happening and wanted answers with some making fun of the whole situation while others went biblical.

This 44444 – Test, is this the new anti-Christ number? Safaricom please guide us we are scared. — Dennis Okore (@Jasigana254) February 22, 2021

Received a message from 44444? Well, it means Safaricom are with you 4 better, 4 rever, 4 richer, 4 worse and for 4 poor 😂 — THE SEASON (@castrofy26) February 22, 2021

Aye @SafaricomPLC what’s this TEST message coming from 44444? — 𝑷𝒂𝒑𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒖𝒍𝒐 (@raykako) February 22, 2021

Someone testing the kenyan made Covid-19 vaccine? Test 44444 @Safaricom_Care — 🔴⚪️ (@muhavi_robert) February 22, 2021

Did you know that the Book of Revelation prophecies receiving a text from 44444 in the last days? — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) February 22, 2021

The numbers 44444 have different meanings.

The biblical meaning of 44444 is that you should continue trusting your God that everything will work out and reach out to God through prayer every time you feel like you are about to give up.

Spiritually, it is the angel number that highlights the fact that you are close to gaining spiritual awakening.

Meaning in love is that you may gradually notice that love is finally working out for you. It may have taken you years to find yourself your true love, but your angels have been working behind the scenes to ensure that you find your soul mate.

An exciting message from angel number 44444 is that you should listen to your intuition. Stick to your gut feeling when making crucial decisions. Seek clarification from experts, but follow your instincts where necessary.