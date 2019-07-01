Safaricom ‘fades’ colours in Collymore’s honour

Safaricom has faded the colours on their website – www.safaricom.co.ke – as well as the trademark colours on their official social media pages in honour of their departed CEO Bob Collymore.

Collymore passed on at his Nairobi home on early on Monday morning after a long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a rare form of cancer that is curable at its first stages.

Hours after his death was made public, the company’s website ‘went grey’ with the site’s landing page updated with a grey photo of Collymore with the message “Rest In Peace Bob Collymore (1958-2019).”

The company also updated all its social media platforms with a faded shed of grey, white and black instead of its trademark green, white and red colours.

COLLYMORE’S DEATH

Collymore’s death was announced by Safaricom Chairman Nicholas Ng’ang’a in a statement shared by Safaricom through emails and all their social media pages.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing away of Robert William Collymore CEO of Safaricom PLC which occurred at his home in the morning of 1st July 2019,” read the statement from Safaricom.

In October 2017, Collymore took a sabbatical and travelled to the UK to seek medical treatment for his condition.

BURIAL DATE

He returned to the country in July 2018 and resumed his duties till the time of his death.

But since his return, he has been in and out of hospital, although, according to the statement from Safaricom, his condition worsened in recent days.

Safaricom has since announced that Collymore will be buried on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. just one day after his death.

However, the place, time and other details of the planned burial have yet to be made public.