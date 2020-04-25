SABC journalist John Barasa laid to rest

Veteran photojournalist, John Barasa has been laid to rest at his home at Taito village, Sitatunga Ward in Trans Nzoia County.

Mr Barasa, who was until his death an employee of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), died on April 21, at his home in Syokimau, Machakos after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In a low key burial ceremony due to government guidelines on the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, relatives and friends paid their last respects to a man described by many as generous.

Under the supervision of the local security team, the burial ceremony was conducted by pastor Baraka Simiyu of the Deliverance Church Kibomet.

The family described the late as a great pillar who made sure that his children received good education.

“My husband was very close to the family and ensured we got all we needed. Despite his busy schedule at work he always communicated with us,” said Mrs Mary Mumbi Barasa, his widow.

The late has left behind a widow, four sons and three daughters.

Barasa, an accomplished journalist with work experience spanning many years, joined the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication in 1979 before proceeding to Japan for further studies on JICA Scholarship.

Barasa worked with the Kenya Television Network KTN as a senior cameraman before joining SABC where he worked until his death.

Barasa has been eulogised by leaders and his colleagues as a bright journalist who loved work.

Deputy President William Ruto mourned the late as an exceptional and brilliant journalist.

“Barasa was a dedicated seeker of truth, a force with the unrivalled ability and a third eye for news. He was fearless, tireless, insightful and uncompromising. We will miss his humility, resilience and focus,” stated the Deputy president.

Others who mourned him; Sarah Kimani (SABC) Linus Kakai (Royal Media Services) among many.