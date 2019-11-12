Rwanda bans peanut butter brands under suspension in Kenya

Rwanda has banned the consumption of seven brands of peanut butter that had been suspended in Kenya a week ago.

This comes after the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), on November 4, suspended seven peanut butter brands and instructed the manufacturers to discontinue production and recall stocks that had already been supplied for sale.

Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) acting Director General Dr Charles Karangwa instructed the public to stop consuming the products with importers, distributors, supermarkets and retailers ordered to stop the importation, distribution and sale of the “incriminated” brands and return the same to suppliers while further investigation is being conducted.

The acting DG further instructed all importers and supermarkets to provide a report to Rwanda FDA, within 10 working days, on imported quantities, distributed quantities, returned quantities and available stock per each brand.

SUSPENDED BRANDS

“Further reference is made to the announcement of Kebs on seven substandard peanut butter brands on sale, issued on November 4, 2019, Rwanda FDA would want to inform the public that the following brands are suspended and recalled while conducting deep investigations,” said Dr Karangwa, in a statement.

The seven suspended brands include True nuts by Truenutz Kenya, Fessy by Fressy Food Company Limted, Supa meal by Supacosm Products Limited, Nuteez by Jetlak Foods Limited, Sue’s Naturals by Nature’s Way Health, Zesta by Trufoods Limited and Nutty by nature manufactured by Target Distributors.