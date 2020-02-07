Ruto: This is why I fell out with Daniel Moi – VIDEO

Deputy President William Ruto has disclosed why his relationship with former President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi went cold.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, the DP addressed the rift that existed between them.

The DP revealed that it was after his declaration to run for the country’s top seat during a rally in Eldama Ravine in 2005 that the relationship between him and the former head of state took a different turn.

“We had a meeting in Eldama Ravine, where I declared my candidature for the presidency that was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said the DP.

Ruto said that the former president made remarks that he believes demeaned him.

According to Ruto, Moi rubbished his declaration for the country’s top seat, and above all his ability to lead the community.

He says after the meeting, together with other MPs, he went to visit the former head of state and upon arrival at Moi’s residence, they found the gates locked.

“From Eldama Ravine I thought it was a simple thing. We were around 15 MPs, and it was customary that whenever we were around Nakuru, we would visit Mzee, have a cup of tea and a little chat before we headed back. This time around we found the gate closed, we were told Mzee doesn’t want to see us,” he recalled.

The deputy president revealed that Moi had identified different individuals he believed were senior, not only in the Rift Valley community but also in the country’s political arena.

“He issued a very scathing statement against my announcement, castigating my candidature and saying that I was misleading the community.”

He said after the remarks from Mzee Moi, he found out that there was a different succession plan from what he had in mind.

“Moi went out and said that Ruto cannot be the person to lead, you should choose from seasoned people, like Nicholas Biwott, Henry Kosgei,” he narrated.

He said that he remembers arguing at the time, that he did not want to be a community leader, “I wanted to be president.”

He alleged that Moi had asked people close to him and those from his backyard to try and talk him out of the succession politics.

Ruto remembers making enquiries on why Moi was against his candidature, “Does he want to run?” he posed.

The DP stated that he had all the respect in the world for Moi’s preferences. “They can be community leaders if they want to,” Ruto argued then, noting that if anyone wanted to compete against him, he was up for it.