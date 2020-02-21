Ruto speaks out after cop attached to his office dies

Deputy President William Ruto has condoled with the family and friends of the officer attached to his Harambee House Annex who was found dead on Thursday evening.

The officer, Sergent John Kipyegon Kenei, was on duty the day former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa visited the DP’s office in the company of two foreigners in the fake Sh39 billion military equipment deal.

The DP, through his twitter handle, asked relevant authorities to investigate the incident.

“Deeply saddened by the death of Police Sergent Kipyegon Kenei who worked in my Harambee House Annex Office. Kenei was a disciplined young police officer. I urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death,” read the tweet.

Questioned by detectives

The deceased was the only remaining officer out of the five who were on duty when Echesa was arrested outside Harambee House Annex who had not been questioned by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in regards with the firearms scam.

Kenei was scheduled to appear before DCI on February 19, 2020, however, according to David Mugonyi, DP Ruto’s Communication Secretary the 33-year-old officer did not report to work.

His body was later found in his house in Villa Franca Estate, Imara Daima. Witnesses said he had a bullet wound in the head and his gun was found lying next to his body. The body was discovered at about 4pm on Thursday by locals who called the police.

Police who arrived at the scene at first described the incident as suicide and moved the body to the City mortuary.

They, however, returned it to the scene after learning that he was a person of interest in the fake military equipment probe.